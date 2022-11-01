Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,313. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.14.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

