Helium Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00019507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $521.37 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.24 or 0.31784401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,528,740 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.