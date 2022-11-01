Helium Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00019507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $521.37 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011833 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.24 or 0.31784401 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000398 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,528,740 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
