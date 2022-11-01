Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 156,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

