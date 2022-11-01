Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

