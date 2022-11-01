Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Up 0.8%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 132.75 ($1.60). 22,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 192,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.75 ($1.59).
Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £282.64 million and a PE ratio of 1,896.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.