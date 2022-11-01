Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 378.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Herc were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.83. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.