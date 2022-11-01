HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in October

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. 15,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

