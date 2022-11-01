Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.76 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. 4,198,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,093. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 611,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.