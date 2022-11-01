Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.76 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.
NASDAQ HOLX traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. 4,198,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,093. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 611,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
