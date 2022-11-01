Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.80, but opened at $72.59. Hologic shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 21,375 shares.
The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.
HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
