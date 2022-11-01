Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.80, but opened at $72.59. Hologic shares last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 21,375 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

