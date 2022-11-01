HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HTBI. Raymond James began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

