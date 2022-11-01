Horizen Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Horizen has a market cap of $158.24 million and $5.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.08 or 0.00063919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

