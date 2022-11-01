Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBNC. Stephens raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Horizon Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HBNC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
