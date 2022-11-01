Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,297 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bunge worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. 36,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,726. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

