Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after buying an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 90.3% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 843,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.23 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

