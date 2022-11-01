Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 17,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,378. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

