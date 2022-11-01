Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,546 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

