Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $54.07 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $54,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,201. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.74.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.