Hovde Group Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $14.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 2,406,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,723. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
