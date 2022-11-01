Hovde Group Cuts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $14.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 2,406,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,723. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,340,000 after buying an additional 2,877,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

