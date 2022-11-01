Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 372,900 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:HOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.