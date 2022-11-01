Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 372,900 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,993,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

