Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $9,485,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $8,268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

