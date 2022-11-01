Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 39,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

