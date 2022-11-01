Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.45-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 173,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,016. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

