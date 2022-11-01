Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $995.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

