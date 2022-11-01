Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.63. 440,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,218,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.82.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$530.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

