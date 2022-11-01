Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $558.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.98 and its 200-day moving average is $473.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $563.13.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

