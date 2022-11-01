Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Humana by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

Humana stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.49. 1,470,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,589. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.88. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $563.13.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.