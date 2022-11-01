Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 697,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.53. 10,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,500. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $259.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

