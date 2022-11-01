Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Achieves $799.51 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $799.51 million and approximately $218,671.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $20,516.39 or 0.99954852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars.

