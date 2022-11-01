IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Trimmed by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,923,998 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 1.11% of IAMGOLD worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

