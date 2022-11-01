IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 26,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 18,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $708.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

