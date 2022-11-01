ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 969,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ICL Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICL Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

