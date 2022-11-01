Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Short Interest Update

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Icosavax by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Icosavax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICVX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Icosavax has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $35.78.

About Icosavax

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

