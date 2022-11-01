IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 871,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.30. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Recommended Stories

