IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.04-$8.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.92-$1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.18.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $223.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

