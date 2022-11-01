IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.18.
IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %
IEX stock opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX
In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
