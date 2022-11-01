iExec RLC Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005265 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $94.52 million and $10.24 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.076297 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,683,648.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

