Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. 112,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.