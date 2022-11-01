Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

Stryker stock traded down $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.91. 83,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

