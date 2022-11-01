Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,131. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

