Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $468,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 408,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JAAA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,437. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

