Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 120,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 99,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

