Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

