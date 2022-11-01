Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.71. 16,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,213. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.