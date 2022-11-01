Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progress Software by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $387,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,949 shares of company stock worth $837,111 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

