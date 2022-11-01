Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 29,433 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,552. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

