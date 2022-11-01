Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

KLIC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 6,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,676. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

