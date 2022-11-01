Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 341.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,651 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

