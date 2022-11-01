Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 23,171 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.23. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.