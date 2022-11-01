Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 217,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

