Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.0 %

ADM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 49,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.